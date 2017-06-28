Where’s Summer? Rainy & No High Heat!

Huntsville, Ala. – It’s almost the end of June and you might be wondering, “where’s summer?” Typically we’ve had multiple days in the 90s with heat index values around 100 for north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. Not only that, but upper 90s. This year hasn’t lived up to previous years in our area. Check out the following graphic showing 90 degree days up to this point over the last three years.

In 2015 and 2016, Huntsville International Airport had a combined 53 days of 90°+ temperatures at this point in the year. There were stretches where middle to upper 90s dominated the forecast. Not this year. We are only at day eleven. The highest temperature so far is only 93°. It happened twice on June 14 and 15.

What is going on? It’s pretty simple. The dominant ridge of high pressure that can sit over our area this time of year is well east of the Tennessee Valley. That has allowed multiple cold fronts and disturbances to cool us down and bring above average rainfall to us. In the last three months, we’ve had over 15″ of rainfall in Huntsville. Here is a look at that ridge east of us. Once it moves west overhead, our temperatures will respond.

We still have all of July and August to go! Historically late July and early August is the hottest in the Tennessee Valley. Be prepared for a hotter stretch at anytime. We do get back into the lower 90s by the 4th of July with only isolated showers!