Unidentified body found in DeKalb County field

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A body was discovered near a vehicle parked in a field in DeKalb County on June 27.

DeKalb County Deputies investigated a 911 call from a farmer on County Road 820 in the Oak Grove community, about a vehicle he noticed in a field.

When authorities arrived, they found a body lying near the vehicle and began an investigation.

Authorities said that at this time, the body has not been positively identified.

The Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics assisted with the processing of the scene. The body was sent to the Department of Forensics Science in Montgomery for an autopsy.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.