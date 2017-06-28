× Today: Emergency exercise planned at TVA’s Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant

ATHENS, Ala. – Emergency responders with state and local agencies will work with Tennessee Valley Authority employees in an emergency preparedness exercise today, June 28.

It’s all part of an ongoing series of training drills required by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The goal is to ensure an effective and coordinated response to protect the health and safety of the public in the event of an emergency at Browns Ferry.

The exercise will involve hundreds of employees working in multiple locations.

Those living in the area may see an increase in vehicle traffic, and may also hear sirens on and off during the exercise.

Results of the exercise will be shared at a public meeting this Friday, June 30 at 11 a.m. CDT, at the Morgan County Courthouse in Decatur.