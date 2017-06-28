× The Spirit of Freedom Celebration is no more, but the fireworks show will go on

FLORENCE, Ala. – A community has rallied together to revive a fireworks show canceled late last week.

Since the cancellation of the Spirit of Freedom Celebration went public Monday afternoon, city leaders in Florence have charged forward in putting together a fireworks show from scratch.

It’s one of the largest gatherings on the Fourth of July in northwest Alabama.

For 35-years, thousands have lined the banks of the Tennessee River to watch fireworks in the Shoals.

“This is a great community. We didn’t ask anybody; it was like a volunteer outpouring of we need to make this happen,” explained Florence Mayor Steve Holt.

And according to Mayor Holt, the community has stepped up big time. In a 24-hour period, the cancelled Spirit of Freedom Celebration turned into the July Fourth Celebration.

“Yesterday we started getting an outpouring of business support, some organizational support and even some individual support to the extent we now have enough resources in hand to do the fireworks,” stated Holt.

The community raised more than $12,000 to ensure the fireworks would go off. City leaders are now working feverishly to do a year’s worth of planning in a week.

So come four o’clock on July 4th, vendors will open their doors in McFarland Park. As far as entertainment, Mayor Holt said that’s probable. We’ll have to wait and see.

The Florence City Council has a special called meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, to approve a $12,500 contract for the fireworks with Tennessee based Pyro Show.

The name changed occurred because of trademark issues involving the name Spirit of Freedom Celebration.