Prepare for the heat before it returns!

In the past 30 years, heat has been the number one reason for weather related deaths. Before summer really gets underway, make sure you know the warning signs of heat related illness and how to prevent it.

The first step to staying safe is checking the forecast. If we’re expecting a heat wave, check your home’s cooling systems and adjust your plans as needed. You should always be close to shade and air conditioning during excessively hot days.

If you are outside, wear light/loose clothes, apply sunscreen regularly, avoid strenuous activities, and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Make sure your pets and kids are taken care of too and always check on elderly neighbors and friends!

If you start to experience any of the following symptoms of heat related illness, seek medical attention:

Heavy sweating

Weakness/fatigue

Unusually cool or pale skin

Nausea

Extreme body temperature (above 104°)

Confusion or dizziness

These could be signs of heat exhaustion or even a heat stroke.

Check the forecast regularly and keep Live Alert 19 on you to stay safe this summer!