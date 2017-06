× Motorcyclist transported by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital after wreck with car

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police are investigating a late night wreck between a motorcycle and a car.

It happened at the intersection of Danville Rd. and Dianne St., near Austin High School.

Decatur Police Department spokesman Proncey Robertson says the motorcyclist has been medflighted to Huntsville Hospital.

The names of the motorcyclist or driver of the car has not been released.