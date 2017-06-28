× Mayor Battle: July is Parks and Recreation Month in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Okay, we all work pretty hard, right? Well, sometimes you just have to take a little time and chill out.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle Wednesday morning proclaimed July is Park and Recreation Month in the Rocket City.

To help promote the city’s many recreational opportunities, and facilities, there’s a challenge – complete with prizes.

Mayor Battle says recreational opportunities equate directly to the area’s quality of life.

“Whether it’s our 27 miles of greenways, or whether it’s a static park, or whether it’s a dog park, or anything else, all of that helps add to your quality of life, and it makes where people want to be a part of your community,” Battle told reporters Wednesday morning.

To help promote the proclamation, the city is sponsoring a recreational challenge, and you can win prizes. Just snap a photo or video of you or your family taking advantage of the city’s parks and recreational facilities and post them online using the hashtag #goplayhsv.

For more information, including a complete list of the various challenges, click HERE.