Man dies from injuries in Huntsville home invasion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Officers say they were called to a home on Barbra Drive, just north of Holmes Avenue, for a possible home invasion where the homeowner was shot in the chest. Police say the call came in at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say by the time paramedics arrived, the victim had died from his injuries.

Huntsville police put up crime scene take and began investigating the shooting. Investigators brought in a K9 team to search the area for the shooter.

Officers found a person several blocks away from the scene. That person was taken in for questioning, but at this time police have not made any arrests.

Investigators say a man wearing a black hoodie and a black mask was seen running from the home right after the shooting.

If you know any information that could help police, please call Huntsville Police.