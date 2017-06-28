Local businessman loses livelihood when trailer full of tools was stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - If the saying is true, that a man is only good as his tools, then one local entrepreneur is in bad shape. A young man who was burglarized last night while he was sleeping.

"Having started out with almost nothing," Chris Nelson started his own flooring business at just the age of 20

Like any handyman, acquiring tools has been gradual.

"A really nice DeWalt wet saw, it can make all sorts of angle cuts," said the now 22-year-old.

But that all changed Wednesday morning with a text message.

“I woke up about 7 am and just soon after that I got a text from one of my neighbors," says Nelson.

His neighbor was asking if he moved his trailer. At that point Nelson says he got off the phone, raced outside, only to find his trailer gone and nothing but the blocks left behind.

“This is the way I make money, I don’t have any other work,” he said.

Nelson called the police but they told him what they tell most theft cases.

“There’s not much hope unless somebody in the community happens to see the trailer behind someone’s house or in an apartment complex," explained Nelson.

He also didn't insure his trailer.

“Since it was located here at my apartment when it was stolen, my renters insurance will cover some of it," he said.

'Some' is generous, renters insurance will only cover about 30% of the overall cost.

Nelson says he probably had up to 200 tools in that trailer, that range from large to small.

"The trailer itself, it was around $2,000," said Nelson.

He estimates his total loss to be around $10,000 and that doesn't include the business he's missing out on. He had to cancel two appointments Wednesday alone.

“Kinda stressful, rent’s coming up and everything so it’d be nice to get back to work and have happy customers," he said.

While the price tag is staggering, it doesn't come close to the sentimental value. A lot of those tools were gifts from his father.

“He and I used those tools for a long time together so it definitely means something that it was something he had given to me to accomplish my own goals and company," says Nelson.



While it's a long shot, he hopes someone will spot his charcoal gray trailer, so he can get back to work.

The trailer is a 6 ft. x 12 ft, with a right wheel that is slightly tilted inwards from one time when Chris was driving and the tire came off, hitting the crown.

If you know where the trailer might be, you can either call WHNT News 19 at 256-535-1919 or Huntsville Police at 256-722-7100.