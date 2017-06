× Huntsville Utilities crews work to restore power in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities put out an alert about a power outage just after 7:30 Wednesday Morning .

The outage is in south Huntsville from Redstone Road south to Green Cove Road and from Redstone Arsenal east to Chaney Thompson Road.

Huntsville Utilities says crews have been dispatched and service will be restored as quickly as possible.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.