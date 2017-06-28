× Great gadgets for your next business trip

Travel a lot for work or business? Here are a couple of gadgets you might consider picking up, to make your next trip more convenient.

Brookstone Micro Pocket Projector

Price: $149.99

The Micro Pocket Projector by Brookstone projects up to 50” images from almost any smartphone, tablet or computer. It’s also small enough to fit in a briefcase or purse, weighs less than a pound and features built-in speakers.

Satechi 5-Port USB Charging Station

Price: $44.99

Need more outlets? The Satechi Charging Station is the perfect fix for a hotel room with too few. Charge your work phone, personal phone, cameras, tablets and more with this sleek, compact device.

Equil Smartpen 2

Price: $189.95

Hate typing out your notes? This unique pen has built-in handwriting recognition technology that allows you to write on paper and export your notes to your phone, tablet or computer. Once you’ve uploaded your work, you can change colors, add photos and even edit your text.

Tile Slim

Price: $30.00

Tile Slim is marketed as the world’s thinnest Bluetooth tracker. It uses GPS tracking to locate misplaced items and plays customizable sounds to help you find items lost nearby, including your phone. Tile Slim easily fits into wallets, passports or purses.

(Note: This content appeared originally at CNNMoney and has been condensed briefly.)