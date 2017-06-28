× Family and friends mourn the death of Percy Corn Junior — shot and killed in his home during an armed robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police Officers were called to a home on Barbra Drive for a possible home invasion where the homeowner was shot in the chest and died, late Tuesday night.

The victim’s wife said the shooter walked in and asked for all of their money, then demanded more before shooting her husband in the chest. Percy Corn died before paramedics could arrive.

“He just got a heart of gold.” Family and friends gathered together today to reminisce on Percy Corn Junior’s life.

“He was like the life of the party. He going to make you smile. He was just a loving brother, a loving brother, a loving friend a loving person,” said his older sister, Teresa Wright.

He was known for his love of music.

“He use to carry the boombox on his shoulder through the neighborhood. He loved music,” said Wright.

And popular among many. “I don’t understand it. We don’t understand it.”

So the news of his death came as a complete shock, especially to Corn’s older sister. “Still don’t believe it. We don’t believe it. And I’ve been here where he’s laying there and I know it’s here. I just don’t believe it,” said Wright.

As Corn’s family grieves for a life taken too soon, they have one thing left to say to the person who could be responsible for his death.

“He needs to turn himself in. Turn yourself in. I’m sure you knew Junior and you’re going to pay for what you did. If you don’t answer here you’re going to answer to God.”