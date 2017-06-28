× False Alarm: Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander provides update on review of “possible active shooter” lockdown

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander, Col. Tom Holliday says the Criminal Investigation Division has reviewed the “possible active shooter” situation at the RSA Sparkman Center that happened Tuesday. They determined it was a false alarm.

Employees on Redstone Arsenal sheltered in place for hours after emergency procedures were put into action after reports of an active shooter. It turns out there was no shooter and no casualties were reported.