False Alarm: Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander provides update on review of “possible active shooter” lockdown
REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander, Col. Tom Holliday says the Criminal Investigation Division has reviewed the “possible active shooter” situation at the RSA Sparkman Center that happened Tuesday. They determined it was a false alarm.
Employees on Redstone Arsenal sheltered in place for hours after emergency procedures were put into action after reports of an active shooter. It turns out there was no shooter and no casualties were reported.
After a review of yesterday’s incident, the Criminal Investigation Division deemed it a false alarm, with someone reporting what they thought sounded like a gunshot.
Because the safety of the workforce is a top priority, Redstone Arsenal leadership took the threat seriously and acted accordingly to thoroughly and orderly cleared the building. Training and preparation for these incidents paid off; the system worked, due in large part to the partnerships and
mutual cooperation the arsenal shares with local, state and federal authorities.
Everyone plays a role in workplace safety. Redstone leadership continues to encourage the workforce to maintain situational awareness and vigilance.