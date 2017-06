× WHEN TO WATCH: Young and the Restless preempted episode to air tonight

Due to breaking news coverage, scheduled programs were preempted.

Here is when they will air:

The Young and the Restless – the episode from 6/27 will air on 6/28 from 1:07 a.m. – 2:07 a.m.

The Bold and the Beautiful – will not air

