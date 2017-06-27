× Two women shot overnight in north Huntsville neighborhood

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police say two women were taken to the hospital after being shot in a car.

Officers say just after midnight, emergency crews were called to the 4200 block of Keith Street .

When they arrived, they found two women with gunshot wounds. Authorities believe the women will survive.

Police say they believe the women were shot about a block away on Barry Street. That’s where investigators found a gold Trailblazer that they believe belongs to the shooter.

Officers say the women were possibly robbed then shot through the car as they tried to drive away, crashing a short distance later.

Police believe the shooter was a man and used a rifle in the shooting.

Investigators are still looking for the shooter.