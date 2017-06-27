× The Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a man wanted for a ‘brutal’ 1999 murder

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Officials with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office want to remind the public of a fugitive wanted for a murder that happened in 1999.

Juan Carlos Martinez is wanted for Murder and Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution. He’s wanted in connection to what Marshall County Sheriff Scott Walls calls the ‘brutal’ murder of his co-worker, Marlon Strange.

The Sheriff’s Office says Martinez is a Mexican national who has worked as a metal fabricator and production line worker in the past. Law enforcement officials believe he fled to Mexico initially.

They believe he kept in contact with his extended family in the United States, and might have returned to the southeastern region on different occasions. He’s wanted by the FBI.

Martinez should be considered armed and dangerous. He would be 37 years old now.

Sheriff Walls says rewards totaling $15,000 exist for Martinez’s arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information concerning Martinez should contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s office at 256-582-2034, or their local law enforcement agency.