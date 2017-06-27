× RV fire threatens Huntsville home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville firefighters were called to the 2400 block of Vining Avenue for an RV fire.

The call came in right after 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The blaze was very close to a home. Crews worried it could spread.

Firefighters contained the fire in about 15 minutes.

Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department say they believe the fire may have been intentionally set. Officers say they may have a person of interest.

The fire destroyed the RV.

No one was hurt.