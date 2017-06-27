× Redstone Arsenal scene cleared of potential active shooters, according to Army Contracting Command

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Army Contracting Command’s official twitter account has confirmed that the Sparkman Center, locked down throughout the day on Tuesday, has been reopened.

The tweet says the scene is clear of “potential active shooters,” with no injuries or casualties.

@TeamREDSTONE – Sparkman Center is reopened, clear of potential active shooters. No injuries or casualities. Press conf. @ 3:15 @ Gate 9. — Army Contracting (@ArmyContracting) June 27, 2017

We will be at the press conference at 3:15 to collect as many additional details as we can get about the incident.

The call of a potential emergency situation at the Sparkman Center went out around ten this morning. You can follow along with all of the developments by reading our live blog.