Rain Update – 2016: Drought; This Year: Not Even Close

Huntsville, Ala. – This time last year we were in the middle of the one of the biggest droughts in the state’s history.

In 2016, According to Dr. John Christy, “It’s been the driest period for weather-reporting stations in north Alabama dating back, in some cases, to the 1890s.” ( Courtesy: AL.com)

The dry period started in the spring where April and May were truly parched.

For those two months we only received 3.86″ when we normally get over nine inches! If we expand it out and compare it to this year, it’s not even close!

There is no comparison to 2016 in the rain gauge. Over fifteen inches from the April to June this year. Everything in the Tennessee Valley is green! If you compare the totals for the two years, it’s not the same!

2016 Through June: 22.70″

2017 Through June: 28.69″

Right now the forecast looks good for more afternoon and early evening storms across the Tennessee Valley. The summertime Bermuda high that can bake our area with dry air and highs in the 90s isn’t expected to control our forecast for a while. We have highs in the middle to upper 80s opposed to the unforgiving 90s through the first week of July. The hottest part of the summer in the Tennessee Valley is late July into early August. We have a long way to go before the wet season arrives in November and December. At least we are off to a great start rain wise for the 2017! Only a sliver of west Alabama has dry conditions.