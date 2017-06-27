Oscar Mayer introduces the Wienerfleet – including the WienerDrone and WienerCycle

Oscar Mayer is adding to its WienerFleet – with the brand new WienerDrone and WienerCycle.

They are joining the famous Wienermobile, the WienerRover, and the WienerMini.

According to their press release, the new WienerCycle and WienerDrone are fully equipped vehicles specifically built to deliver the new Oscar Mayer hot dogs.

The WienerCycle is a three-wheeled moped, ideal for tricky urban deliveries, and traveling on land with a sidecar that doubles as a hot dog warming station.

The WienerDrone is the first unmanned hot dog-carrying aircraft designed for remote location delivery.

These five unique vehicles will set off on a journey to no better place than Weiner, Arkansas for the ultimate Fourth of July celebration, bringing better hot dogs to the entire town.

Interested in having the iconic Wienermobile visit your town? Hot dog fans everywhere can follow @Wienermobile on Twitter for updates on its summer-long mission, and use the hashtag #ForTheLoveOfHotDogs #contest for a chance to win a stop along its route.