Hartselle, Anniston, Cullman police looking for two men wanted for theft

HARTSELLE, Ala. - Multiple police departments are on the lookout for the same two suspects, believed to be responsible for a string of thefts in different jurisdictions around June 21.

Hartselle investigators received footage of a man cutting a lock on a trailer behind the Jet Pep gas station on Highway 31 south on around, and pulling off with it. The trailer belongs to the gas station owner's son.

"The video was of the two suspects and the vehicle they were driving which as a red Jeep," explained Sgt. Alan McDearmond with Hartselle Police.

But they got a tip that the Jeep, with a distinct black driver side door, was up for sale in Anniston. Sgt. McDearmond says he ran the car's information and discovered it was reported stolen. After connecting with Anniston investigators, more alleged thefts became apparent.

"After they stole the Jeep from Anniston they came to Hartselle to the Jet Pep and stole the trailer," explained Sgt. McDearmond. "After taking the trailer they went to Cullman to a car lot, and stole a golf cart. After that, the same suspects went to Anderson Motors here in Hartselle and stole a Chevrolet Blazer, they abandoned the Blazer about a mile down the road."

McDearmond believes the two are travelers in their fifties and seem to have worn the same clothing and hats for days.

Officials say the duo likely ditched the red Jeep by now, but if you see the pair, or see the vehicle, you're urged to contact authorities.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. McDearmond at 256-751-4917 or amcdearmond@hartselle.org, or Anniston or Cullman's police departments.