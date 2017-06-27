× Gov. Ivey: No shooter, No casualties on Redstone Arsenal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In an interview late this afternoon in Montgomery, Gov. Kay Ivey briefed reporters about the situation on Redstone Arsenal.

Gov. Ivey said, “There was no shooter, no casualties was the latest information I got. ALEA was on the scene up there patrolling the perimeters and the FBI invited, asked ALEA to come in and help clear, secure the buildings. They reported back that there was no fatality. No accident. No shooter.”

When asked how this came about, Gov. Ivey responded, “That, I don’t know.”

Ivey made the remarks in the Old House Chamber in the Capitol around 2p.m. to reporters including our news partners at al.com