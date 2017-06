× Gov. Ivey: No shooter, No casualties on Redstone Arsenal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In an interview late this afternoon in Montgomery, Gov. Kay Ivey briefed reporters about the situation on Redstone Arsenal.

Gov. Ivey said, “There was no shooter, no casualties was the latest information I got. ALEA was on the scene up there patrolling the perimeters and the FBI invited, asked ALEA to come in and help clear, secure the buildings. ¬†They reported back that there was no fatality. No accident. No shooter.”

When asked how this came about, Gov. Ivey responded, “That, I don’t know.”

Ivey made the remarks in the Old House Chamber in the Capitol around 2p.m. to reporters including our news partners at al.com