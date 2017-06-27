WATCH LIVE: Coverage of active shooter situation on Redstone Arsenal

LIVE BLOG: Possible active shooter on Redstone Arsenal, officials asking people to avoid the Sparkman Center

Posted 10:18 am, June 27, 2017, by , Updated at 11:15AM, June 27, 2017

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Officials with Redstone Arsenal have confirmed there is “some sort of situation” near the Sparkman Center, Building 5301.

We know there was a planned drill planned for tomorrow morning, but they have been told this is not a drill.

 

Advisory: Update: Active Shooter situation
still exist. MSFC/RSA still in lockdown status. Personnel shelter in place
until further notice. 

Ambulances seen going through Redstone gates.

Latest alert from Marshall Space Flight Center: Advisory: MSFC and RSA are in a lockdown
status. All installation gates are closed until further notice. Employees are
to shelter in place. 

All gates are locked down, we are told.

Employees in many parts of the Arsenal reporting to us that they are sheltering in place. Again, Team Redstone calling this a “possible active shooter.”

They emphasize Run, Hide, Fight — a prevalent active shooter response strategy.

We’ve converted this post to a liveblog, so you do not need to refresh. We’ll post updates in real time.

Collecting information as quickly as we can. 