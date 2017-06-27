LIVE BLOG: Possible active shooter on Redstone Arsenal, officials asking people to avoid the Sparkman Center

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Officials with Redstone Arsenal have confirmed there is “some sort of situation” near the Sparkman Center, Building 5301.

Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017

We know there was a planned drill planned for tomorrow morning, but they have been told this is not a drill.