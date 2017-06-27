LIVE BLOG: Possible active shooter on Redstone Arsenal, officials asking people to avoid the Sparkman Center

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Officials with Redstone Arsenal have confirmed there is “some sort of situation” near the Sparkman Center, Building 5301.
Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight.
We know there was a planned drill planned for tomorrow morning, but they have been told this is not a drill.
Update from on Redstone Arsenal during possible active shooter, an hour and twenty minutes in since initial alert at this point https://t.co/q2TXKRRZUA
Told intercom still making shelter in place announcements on Redstone Arsenal because of possible active shooter, over an hour in
Chris Colster with @TeamREDSTONE: "We cannot confirm or deny any injuries." Watch @WHNT on-air now for updates!
Redstone Arsenal's Christopher Colster: "We're not sure what triggered this. I won't speculate."
Gov, US Sens, US Reps, Mayor — all confirm they are closely monitoring possible active shooter at Redstone Arsenal — none have details yet
Currently working to ensure that everyone at #RedstoneArsenal is safe. Grateful to the local law enforcement handling the matter.
My office is being updated about the situation @TeamREDSTONE I will continue to closely monitor and pray for a peaceful and quick resolution
Redstone Arsenal Spokesperson Christopher Colster: ALL gates are locked down at this time. "We have prepared for this for years."
Huntsville Police helping out with possible active shooter at Redstone Arsenal. All gates shut down. Employees told to shelter. pic.twitter.com/UJe7WpayDJ
My staff and I are monitoring situation at Redstone Arsenal. Please join me in praying for the safety of everyone on base.
Monitoring @TeamREDSTONE active shooter situation. Please stay alert with updates – praying for all those on base.
Just gave an update over the PA in our building. Active shooter situation still exist. MSFC and Redstone are still on lockdown.
Media specialist at NASA gives update on possible active shooter at Redstone Arsenal https://t.co/54BMjwRyhT
Possible active shooter at Redstone Arsenal; initial reports confused some employees, because there was an active shooter drill planned
First reports of emergency situation at Redstone Arsenal came out at 10a from MSFC alert system; 1025, warning of possible active shooter.
Possible active shooter not currently in ACC HQ, but on Redstone Arsenal. Installation on lock down. Run, hide, fight. https://t.co/BKbh9CIeI5
HEMSI ambulances seen responding to Redstone Arsenal. Doesn't necessarily mean injuries, just an update on the response.
Ambulances seen going through Redstone gates.
All gates are locked down, we are told.
Employees in many parts of the Arsenal reporting to us that they are sheltering in place. Again, Team Redstone calling this a “possible active shooter.”
They emphasize Run, Hide, Fight — a prevalent active shooter response strategy.
Collecting information as quickly as we can.