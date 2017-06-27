× Efforts underway to save the Florence Spirit of Freedom Celebration

FLORENCE, Ala. — Let freedom ring! After news that the Florence Spirit of Freedom Celebration at McFarland Park was canceled for this year, there are now efforts underway to get it back on track.

Mayor Steve Holt tells WHNT News 19 that they are finalizing details, but plans are in motion. Florence City Council has called a special meeting for Wednesday, June 28, to finalize and approve contracts for the celebration. The meeting will take place in the City Hall Auditorium and will be open to the public.

The festival and fireworks are a 35-year Shoals area tradition. On Monday, we reported that URBan Radio Broadcasting said economic conditions forced their parent company to drop the sponsorship this year.

Owner of 102.7 KISS-FM in Florence, Mike Brandt aka Tic Tak says he called up the mayor and invited him to be on his morning show, “I told him I wanted to save the fireworks show!”

“I called out for donations on the radio,” Brandt said. “And within 10 minutes we had seven to eight thousand dollars from different businesses and that’s what we needed to save the fireworks.”

Brandt said the station is working now to bring in short-notice entertainment. They also plan on sponsoring next year’s show, and plan to bring in even bigger entertainment for July 4, 2018.