Watch fireworks across the Valley

If you are looking forward to celebrating the fourth of July, here are some events in the Tennessee Valley that will be hosted.

Below is a list of the events, their locations, times, and what to expect.

Madison

Stars and Stripes Forever July 4th Celebration

Location: Dublin Park

Phone: (256) 772-9300

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

Price: No admission charged Activities will be held throughout the day including inflatables, games, food trucks and vendors, live entertainment and finally, a spectacular fireworks display scheduled for approximately 9 p.m. Handicap parking only at the park. All other parking will be at Bob Jones High School with free shuttle service beginning at 2 p.m. and ending after the fireworks display.



Huntsville

Space and Rocket Center 4th of July Celebration

Children ages 12 and under get free admission on Tuesday, July 4, at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center during regular museum hours.

The Rocket Center will close at 5 p.m., and there are no evening activities inside the park on July 4. Instead, the Center will launch the city’s largest fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Parking passes will not be sold.

For the safety of the guests, the large fireworks display requires that the parking lot in front of the Davidson Center for Space Exploration be closed

Very limited parking will be available in the main lot.

The USSRC encourages guests to view the breathtaking, patriotic show from other areas in the vicinity.

Village of Providence

4th of July fireworks Show Concert featuring US Army AMC Band “Sonic Fusion”

Concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Rogersville

Joe Wheeler State Park

4th of July Calendar of Events July 1st : Live music by Erik Smallwood on the lodge patio at 6:30 p.m. July 3rd : Patriotic Campsite Decoration Judging at 5 p.m. Campsite Decorations MUST be complete by 5 p.m. on JULY 3rd to be judged. July 4th: Children’s Popsicle Eating Contest for ages 0-12 on the Lodge Patio; Children’s Bike & Golf Cart Parade will start and end at the Campground Country Store Announcement of the Campsite Decoration Contest Winners at the Campground Country Store.



Athens

Independence Day with Fireworks

Fireworks will be held at the Athens High School football field Parking will be available at the Athens High School parking lot and surrounding areas

Fireworks will begin at dusk around 8:45p.m.

Fireworks will be set-off even if light rain occurs

Decatur

Spirit of America

Location: Point Mallard Park is open from 10 am-8pm, show starts at 9 pm

Decatur’s free Independence Day celebration kicks off on July 4th with the Children’s Bike Parade where patriotic decorated bikes, tricycles, wagons and strollers make their way from the TC Almon Center to the Expo Pavilion.

There is no fee to participate, however, registration is required beginning at 9:00 a.m. at TC Almon.

First, second, and third place prizes for best decorated will be presented during an awards ceremony at the Expo.

After the parade, children and their families are invited to enjoy games and play on inflatables from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Families are also invited to enjoy a day at the Point Mallard Waterpark. A separate fee for admission to the waterpark is charged The waterpark will stay open until 8:00 p.m.

The Spirit of America Field will open to guests at 6:00 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:00 p.m.

Local vendors will be there with lemonade, shaved ice, funnel cakes, pizza, hamburgers or hot dogs.

Guests are reminded to please leave pets at home and that tents and golf carts are not allowed on the SOA field

Guntersville

Fireworks Show

Location: Civitan Park, along Lurleen B. Wallace Drive.

Time: 9 p.m.

Did we leave out an event? Let us know and we will add it to the list.