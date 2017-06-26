Typical summertime weather returns soon!

It felt like September for a moment on Monday, but the normal hot, humid weather of summer comes back sooner than most of us would like!

Tropical Storm Cindy brought a lot of rain and the cool air mass following the storm kept it comfortable, but our weather pattern in the South turns more ‘typical’ of summer later this week.

The ‘average’ high temperature on June 30th (Friday) in Huntsville stands at 90ºF; the average low is right at 70ºF. The next three weeks are usually about as close to average as it gets climatologically; in other words, we’re smack dab in the middle of summer, and the weather isn’t likely to be this cool again for quite a while!

The ‘Azores-Bermuda High’ in the Atlantic becomes the dominant feature in the weather pattern delivering a southerly breeze, high humidity, and a daily dose of spotty showers and storms. It gets hot, but not extremely hot, for this time of year: highs stay around 87ºF on the low end to as high as 93-95ºF on the high end for the next week to ten days.

The weekend through Independence Day: Scattered storms increase in coverage for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with higher humidity and some weak disturbances around; those ‘disturbances’ are just strong enough to enhance showers and storms in the heat of the afternoon each day as highs approach the low-90s.

Track heavy storms and get weather on-the-go with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

A few storms are possible on Monday and again Tuesday (the Fourth), but at this point we don’t see any significant threats of a ‘wash-out’ either day. Expect highs in the low-90s with a roughly 20% chance of a few scattered storms in the area both days.

Looking for more specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt