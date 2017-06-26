Marshall County man charged with impersonating law enforcement; kidnapping a 19-year-old girl.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Jason Whorton for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement official and kidnapping a 19-year-old girl.

Authorities received a 911 call to report attempted sexual assault from the Town Creek area on Hwy 227 around 5 a.m. Saturday, June 24.

Authorities say the victim told them that she and two of her friends were at McDonald’s in Albertville around 3:10 a.m., when a man driving a white Dodge truck pulled up to her and stated that he was a “Special Agent” from Marshall County and asked for the identification of all three women.

The victim told authorities that she gave him the ID’s and he instructed her to follow him to the Piggly Wiggly in Albertville.

Authorities say that the three women followed him to that location. The victim told authorities that the man said she had a warrant in Etowah County, told her to get into the truck, and she complied.

Deputies say that at that point, the suspect took her to an isolated area in South Sauty where he asked her for sex. The victim told investigators that she refused, became hysterical, and demanded to be released. Authorities say the suspect took the victim to Town Creek near a gas station and released her.

The victim described the man and his vehicle to deputies and investigators.

On Sunday afternoon, an off-duty deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description on US Hwy 431 in Albertville. The deputy followed the vehicle until a Douglas Police cruiser could stop the vehicle on Lazy Creek Circle.

Authorities confirmed that the man driving the vehicle matched the description of the suspect and was later identified by the victim.

Authorities identified the man as 38-year-old Jason Dewayne Whorton of Horton, Alabama. Whorton is charged with Impersonating a Peace Officer, and 2nd Degree Kidnapping and is currently being held at the Marshall County Jail on a $100,000 bond.