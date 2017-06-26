× Low water pressure contributed to hours long apartment complex fire

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – After a fire at an apartment complex burned for hours over the weekend, we received multiple calls about the lack of water pressure in the area. Viewers wanted to know if that impacted the fire crews’ ability to extinguish the blaze.

The Fayetteville City Administrator, Scott Collins confirmed that there is a lack of water pressure in the area. He wants to address the residents concerns, and says they are actively trying to work on a solution.

Collins says after talking with the Fayetteville Fire Chief, he learned there were problems with water pressure during the fire. “He said he could only run the pumps at idle. He couldn’t crank up the full volume that normally we would’ve used because of the lack of water pressure.”

Fire crews used almost 250,000 gallons of water in the 12 hours it took to put out the fire.

WHNT News 19’s Caitlan Dallas is Taking Action to find out what the City of Fayetteville plans to do to prevent this in the future.