× Huntsville firefighters work to determine cause of house fire on Ricky Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Firefighters are trying to determine the cause of a late night house fire. It started around 10:30 Sunday night on the 2200 block of Ricky Road.

Investigators say neighbors called 911 after seeing flames coming from the home.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the back bedroom. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire out. There was fire damage to one room and smoke damage throughout.

We’re told no one was living in the home.

Ricky Road was blocked for more than an hour, it has since reopened.