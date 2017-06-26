× HPD: attempted murder-suicide offender dies in hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The man said to have shot his girlfriend multiple times, before turning the gun on himself, has died according to the Huntsville Police Department.

HPD was called to the Hawthorne at Lilly Flagg Apartment Complex on June 20 for a shots fired call. When they arrived they found 23-year-old Jonathan Turner and the woman suffering from gun shot wounds.

HPD says the two were in a relationship and that an argument is what led to the shooting.

Lt. Stacy Bates says they believe Turner chased the woman around the car, shooting at her 2 to 3 times in the upper body, before turning the gun on himself.

The woman stayed in the hospital for 2-3 days being treated for non-life threatening injuries.