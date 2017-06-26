Fourth of July Weekend Weather: Scattered storm chances return

Independence Day lands on a Tuesday this year, which means many of us are gearing up for a four-day holiday weekend!

And while the days leading up to July are cooler and drier than average for late June, the heat and humidity will be in full force in time for the weekend.

Holiday Weekend Set Up

High pressure will develop in the Atlantic Basin, not too far from Bermuda. As a result, the high will push humid, tropical air from the Gulf of Mexico into the Southeast, including the Tennessee Valley.

Meanwhile, a few weather disturbances — likely in the form of a cold front — will drop south from the Dakotas.

As the disturbances interact with the mountainous terrain as well as the humidity, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop from Kentucky south into Tennessee and Alabama.

While we are not anticipating a widespread washout at this time, you will want to be on alert for any developing thunderstorms that may interrupt your grill out, picnic, pool or boating plans.

Fourth of July Weekend Outlook

Rain chances increase each day beginning Friday, but again, we are not anticipating a washout for the holiday weekend. Instead, each day will begin with a warm and humid start (upper 60s to low 70s) under partly cloudy skies.

By afternoon, those clouds will build into hit-and-miss thunderstorms that may impact your holiday plans. The best chance for dry weather occurs on the actual 4th of July holiday itself, though one or two showers may be present in time for the fireworks at 9pm.

Holiday Weather Forecast on the Go

With so many fun things to do and people to see this weekend, it’s important to have a way of getting weather alerts while you are on the go. Our Live Alert 19 app is a great resource for checking the radar while you are out and about, and it will let you known when both lightning and even heavy rain are detected near your location.

Live Alert 19 is free for both Apple and Android devices — click here to download the app.