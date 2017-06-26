× Florence’s Spirit of Freedom fireworks show has been canceled this year

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The annual Spirit of Freedom Celebration in the Shoals has been canceled, due to lack of sponsorship support, according the organizer, URBan Radio Broadcasting.

The Shoals Radio Group has sponsored the event for the past 35 years, but say the economic conditions have forced their parent company to drop the sponsorship this year.

Urban Radio CEO Darryll Green told WHNT News 19, it was a tough decision and they hope to revive the fireworks show next year, but that with a lack of sponsors, they couldn’t proceed.

The celebration annually attracts more than 30,000 people to the McFarland Park. The day-long event usually capped off each year by a fireworks celebration.

WHNT News 19 is continuing to work on this story. Tune in tonight at 6:30 and 10 for more information.