Decatur selects new school superintendent

DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur City School Board has selected a new superintendent. Board members voted 4 to 1 in favor of Stephen “Michael” Douglas of the Oneonta City School District.

The board held the vote at 7 a.m. The selection is pending a contract agreement. Board members they would pay a new superintendent up to $200,000.

Boardmember Michele Gray King voted in opposition to hiring Douglas. Board President Karen Duke tells WHNT News 19 that Douglas said Friday that he would be able to start in two weeks.

The district was in need of a new leader after Dan Brigman abruptly resigned after ten months at the helm, and named former Guntersville superintendent Dale Edwards as the interim.

The board named five finalists at a regularly scheduled meeting on June 12 and began conducting interviews the following week.

The search was narrowed to two last week, after a round of phone interviews. The other superintendent finalist, Chresal Threadgill of Elba City Schools, withdrew his application over the weekend.

Get to Know Michael Douglas:

Ed.D. – Educational Administration – University of Alabama

E.D.S. – Educational Administration – University of Alabama

M.S. – Educational Leadership – Jacksonville State University

B.S. – Elementary Education – Auburn University

Experience:

August 2014 – Present: Superintendent of Oneonta City Schools

July 2011 – July 2014: Principal of Arab High School

July 2007 – June 2011: Principal of Albertville Middle School

July 2006 – June 2007: Asst. Principal of Albertville High School

August 1998 – May 2006: Teacher at Yarbrough Elementary, Villa Rica Elementary, Douglas Middle, Brindlee Mountain Middle