Cool Mornings For A Bit Longer

Huntsville, Ala. – It was a cool morning in the Tennessee Valley and we will likely see below average readings again Tuesday. Enjoy it because higher temperatures and humidity are in the forecast by the weekend. Middle to upper 50s are normal for mid-May in the Tennessee Valley. Monday morning it felt like it.

There is an upper trough along the east coast allowing the cooler temperatures to move into the Tennessee Valley. With a north wind, it’s keeping all the heat and humidity along the gulf coast for now. This morning temperatures there were in the 60s and 70s while we sat pretty with readings in the 50s. Once that trough lifts and the upper ridge moves over, only then will see the mugginess return.

The Futurecast shows another cool start on Tuesday morning. This is highly dependent on the next weak system. If the clouds and isolated showers hold on, we probably stay in the lower to middle 60s Tuesday morning. If we clear it out or go partly cloudy, then 50s are likely once again.