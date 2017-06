× Chamber of Commerce announces Blue Origin is coming to the TN Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce welcomed city, county, state and national lawmakers to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s Davidson Center Monday morning for a big economic development announcement. Blue Origin is building at Cummings Research Park.

The new 400,000 square foot facility could employ 350 people with an average salary of $75,000.