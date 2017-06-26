× Attorney for Huntsville man charged with supporting terrorism files for client’s immediate release

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The attorney representing a Huntsville man charged with soliciting/providing support for an act of terrorism says his client should be immediately released.

Attorney Bruce Gardner argues his client, Aziz Sayyed, has been illegally and unconstitutionally detained since his arrest on June 15. He is requesting that a judge either immediately release Sayyed or set a reasonable bail.

Gardner says Sayyed is guaranteed bail, according to both United States and Alabama law. He also says Sayyed, a U.S. citizen, was a resident of Madison County at the time of his arrest and has substantial family ties to the community. Additionally, Gardner says authorities confiscated Sayyed’s passport at the time of his arrest, making him unable to travel outside the United States.

Judge Schuyler Richardson says a hearing will be set for the next available docket to rule on the request.

Law enforcement officials, including the FBI, announced Sayyed’s arrest on June 15. Court documents say Aziz Sayyed was arrested for “procurement” of “materials for the manufacturing of explosive devices to be used against the United States, state of Alabama, and in furtherance of Terrorism.” No other details about the charges against Sayyed were released.

The second-degree charge is a Class C felony in Alabama and carries up to 10 years in prison upon a conviction.