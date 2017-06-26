× Athens City Council approves Sunday alcohol sales amendment

ATHENS, Ala. – The Athens City Council has voted to approve Sunday alcohol sales.

The council approved the amendment to the alcohol ordinance in a 4-1 vote Monday night. Councilman Harper voted no with other council members voting yes.

Sunday sales can begin Sunday, July 2, in Athens. Stores and restaurants have the option to not sell or be open Sunday. Sales are allowed any time except between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday.

City leaders anticipate Sunday alcohol sales will bring in in thousands of additional dollars in taxes and fees.

Other cities have recently allowed Sunday sales. Tuscumbia started on June 25. Muscle Shoals plans to start Sunday alcohol sales in restaurants and businesses July 2. Florence begins off-premise Sunday alcohol sales August 1.