Armed Forces Celebration Week 2017

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Armed Forces Celebration is an annual week-long series of events planned by the City of Huntsville, the City of Madison, Madison County, the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce, the Association of the US Army and local military organizations.

Events throughout the week include a proclamation signing, concerts in the park with fireworks, the U.S. Army Materiel Command Band Concert at James Clemens High School, softball games and a golf tournament. This week holds special opportunities for the community to show its appreciation to our Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines.

Here is a schedule of events from the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

On Monday, June 26 we will host a Proclamation Signing at 8 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial. Later that day, come out to the Concert in the Park at Big Spring Park featuring the Army Materiel Command Band, followed by a spectacular fireworks show.

On Tuesday, June 27 Legacy 4 Korean War Veterans Foundation will celebrate Korean War Vets with a special luncheon and we will have a performance of the AMC Band in the Theater at the James Clemens High School in Madison. The concert is free and begins at 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, June 28 we’ll have our Armed Forces Celebration Luncheon featuring General Gus Perna, the commanding General of the Army Materiel Command. The AMC Band will also play at the luncheon. Registration is now closed.

On Thursday, June 29, AUSA will host its Iron Mike Golf Tournament and the Space and Rocket Center will host a special Biergarten event benefiting Still Serving Veterans under the Saturn V Rocket.

On Friday, June 29 we will have two exhibition softball games at 5:30 and 7:00 p.m. Join us at the Metro Kiwanis Sportsplex and watch the Recreation League Senior All-Stars play the Community Leaders Team (including local elected leaders) and the Association of the US Army team (Team AUSA), against Team Redstone (including military leaders).