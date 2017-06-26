Community mourns 6-Year-Old killed in wreck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTSELLE, Ala. – The Hartselle Police Department is investigating a wreck that left a six-year-old dead. The two vehicle crash happened Friday night.

Hartselle Police say 6-year-old Aleigha Thomson was in a vehicle with her father Corey Thomson when they crashed. "From my understanding is that there were wet roads, and there was a stop sign. He must of slid past the stop sign I guess," Aleigha's Mom Rachel Holmes explained.

Police say the two crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 36 and Puckett Road. Rachel was at home at the time of the crash. "I heard my momma on the phone. She said that Corey and Aleigha had been in a car wreck I just heard on Puckett Road. I didn`t hear anything else and I took off," Holmes said.

She wasn't prepared to see the aftermath of the crash. "I ran up there and seen the little cover, and it was a little cover, a little white sheet so I knew it was her," Holmes said. She describes Aleigha as having the most amazing personality and she will miss her.

"Everybody that has babies, big babies, little babies whatever just make sure you hug them. Make sure you love them all the time, all the time," Holmes said.

Her death drew tons of people to Peck Funeral Home for her visitation and funeral. Aleigha's 13-year-old brother is still in shock. "I would argue with her a lot, but she still loved me and I still loved her. She was just the nicest thing," Donovan Jones said.

Both Rachel and Donovan want to remind everyone to hold their loves ones tighter. "Cause you never know whenever something like this will happen and you never get to see them again," Jones said.

Family said Aleigha's father is out of the hospital.