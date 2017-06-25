Tuscaloosa Police searching for three missing children

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Tuscaloosa Police Department has announced that three young children have gone missing.

According to the Department’s Facebook page, Lolisa Hood reported that she last saw her children on Thursday, June 22nd when she left them with her mother, Lisa Hood, 49.

The children are Bryant Taylor, 5, King Scott, 3, and Lola Scott, 1.

The kids were last seen in the early morning hours of the June 23rd. The children’s grandmother, Lisa Hood and the three children are presumed to be traveling in a 2002 blue Ford Winstar, Alabama Tag 8060AS5.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Lisa Hood or the three missing children, please contact Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867 or Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.