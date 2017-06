× Small earthquake hits Tennessee, no damage reported

LENOIR City, Tenn. – The United States Geological Survey has confirmed that a 2.6 magnitude earthquake occurred near Lenoir City in Tennessee.

No damage was reported.

Earthquakes that cause damage typically range from 5.5 – 8.6. The USGS says the seismic zone from Tennessee to parts of Georgia and Alabama is one of the most active in the Southeast, but few damaging quakes materialize.