PHOTOS: Five high school buddies take the same photo for 35 years

Five high school buddies from California have been recreating the same photo for 35 years.

It started back in in 1982 when John Wardlaw [seen on the far left] and his pals posed together on a deck at Copco Lake on the California-Oregon border.

Since then, they’ve been going on the same vacation and taking the same exact photo every five years.

The men make sure to sit the same order they did back then and even copy the same pose and facial expressions.

Their photo tradition and friendship has gone viral.