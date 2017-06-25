No significant rain early this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -Last week’s rain was tremendously beneficial.

Many areas saw between two and five inches of rain, due in large part to former tropical storm Cindy.

Data from the National Weather Service shows this amount of rainfall is between 200-400 percent above normal for this time of year.

Rising river levels prompted the National Weather Service to issue a short-lived flood warning for the Flint River Saturday night. The warning was dropped Sunday morning when the river fell below flood stage.

The Flint River at Brownsboro had a crest of 18.1 feet late Saturday night.

We will get a few days without significant rain to dry out before the chance of some heavier afternoon showers and storms returns.

We cannot rule out a stray sprinkle or light shower on Monday or Tuesday, but the odds of anything actually measurable are quite low early this week. The best chance of seeing a little rain early this week will be across southern and Middle Tennessee.

As humidity levels increase later this week, afternoon and early-evening showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous on radar. These will be the hit-or-miss kind of showers and storms we are accustomed to this time of year: some neighborhoods will get soaked while others remain dry. The pattern of rainfall is almost always totally random this time of year.

The weather will be very typical for late June by the end of this week: afternoon highs will be near 90 and overnight lows will fall to around 70.