MADISON, Ala. - The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident near Paden Drive and Lakewood Road.

Deputies say they pursued 2 people fleeing police in a vehicle. One of the suspects have been arrested and the other has fled on foot.

The driver under arrest is being charged with fleeing to elude law enforcement, reckless driving, and duty upon striking.

WHNT News 19 is on the scene and will provide updates as this story develops.