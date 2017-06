Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURLEY, Ala. (AL.com) - Madison County's Tae Provens had made his college decision and is headed to the SEC.

Provens, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound who has played running back for most of his high school career but is listed as an athlete by recruiting services, committed to LSU tonight via Twitter.

Provens ran for 1,264 yards and 17 touchdowns in 11 games last season. His 2017 season begins Sept. 1 against Etowah.