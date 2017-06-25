It’s Microwave Dave Day!!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for something fun today, and you enjoy music and dancing, we have just the event for you in downtown Huntsville. It is the Third Annual Microwave Dave Day!

If you've been here in the Tennessee Valley for any length of time, you have probably heard of Microwave Dave and his passion for music education.

Today, Microwave Dave and the Nukes will be joined by musical performers including Dancing in the Street, Seeking Babylon, and Josh Allison & the Corner Pocket.

The event will be held from 3 - 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, on Washington Street in downtown Huntsville.

There is a $10 suggested donation for the event.