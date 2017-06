× Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce to hold “major announcement” tomorrow

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce is holding a “major announcement” tomorrow, according to an e-mail sent to the press. No further information was given as to the nature of the announcement.

The announcement will be tomorrow, June 26th, at 9:00 AM. The location has yet to be determined.

The event is not open to the public.