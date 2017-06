Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. - Multiple first response crews are at the scene of a fire at the Valley View Apartment complex on Liberty Road in Fayetteville, Tenn.

Viewer video shows at least one building of the complex fully engulfed in flames.

Two people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more details on this breaking situation.