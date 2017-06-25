Celebrate the Dog Days of Summer at EarlyWorks Children’s Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - With the little ones out of school, parents are constantly looking for ways to entertain them. Why not take them to the EarlyWorks Children's Museum? It is specially designed for children who love to touch, climb, pull, and explore!

Hear stories from the Talking Tree, play a tune on the giant-sized instruments at the Alabama bandstand and try your hand at building in the Kidstruction Zone. Explore a 46-foot Keelboat, trade your wares at the General Store and try on 1800s clothing in the federal house.

Pre-schoolers will enjoy exploring Biscuit's Backyard, a touch-and-learn area designed especially for them, which includes a garden, grocery store, water table and even karaoke!

This summer, the crew at EarlyWorks is celebrating their Love for Dogs during the Dog Days of Summer!

Join Biscuit, the EarlyWorks mascot, as he welcomes all his doggie playmates to the Museum. Along with the regular EarlyWorks hands-on activities, visitors will experience an exhibit and special programming that will highlight our love for dogs and the historic legacy of famous canines such as Lassie, Rin Tin Tin and Toto from the Wizard of Oz.

Enjoy reminiscing at the Pup-Culture Wall.

Play and read with the dogs in the Dog-Park.

Make and take crafts in the Canine Craft Area.

Take a photo with Biscuit, the EarlyWorks Mascot.

Take the challenge at the Breeds of the World interactive matching game.

Search and discover more than 60 life-sized stuffed dogs while on the Dog-gone Scavenger Hunt.

Wash and Groom your dog at the Happy Puppy Salon!

Special Guest Dogs!

Biscuit will have some friends visiting EarlyWorks this summer! Check out our schedule events to see who is coming https://t.co/JkXu7XjsrZ pic.twitter.com/p3v3iso2y6 — EarlyWorks Family (@earlyworksfam) May 30, 2017

Schedule of Events

Monday, June 26th through Saturday, July 1st - Clifford - The Big Red Dog is visiting! Make your own dog collar and Clifford ears. Hear a Clifford story or watch it on the big screen.

Monday, July 3rd through Saturday, July 8th - Down by the Sea - It is all about our fishy friends this week. Zuma, the sea rescue king will be our special guest this week. Kids can fish for Nemo in Biscuit`s Backyard, make a fishy take home craft, and hear a fishy tale.

Monday, July 10th through Saturday, July 15th - Dream It, Build It - Try your hand at building a dog house. We have big blocks of every shape and size! Dress up as a construction worker and 'move ground' with our trucks and bulldozers on our construction site mat. Our favorite construction friend 'Rubble' will be our special guest.

Monday, July 17th through Saturday, July 22nd - Skye High - Shake it, move it, do the pup pup boogie with Skye as she flips and turns, you are sure to get 'dance fever.' Dress up in pink and get your picture taken with Skye. Rounding out the day, you`ll make a Skye - worthy airplane craft to take home.

Monday, July 24th through Saturday, July 29th - Fire Safety Week - Dress up like a fireman, and learn about fire safety. 'Drive' our rescue vehicles on our Rescue Rug, and make an origami Dalmatian take home craft. Special guest Marshall will be there to save the day.

Monday, July 31st through Saturday, August 5th - Biscuit`s Birthday Week! - Biscuit is having a birthday! Come celebrate with us. Everyday, we will have birthday cake, games, and a take home craft! Don`t forget to wish Biscuit a Happy Birthday!

Schedule is subject to change without prior notice due to unforeseen circumstances. Some activities may require additional ticket, beyond general admission.

The EarlyWorks Children's Museum is open Monday -Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Admission is $12 for Adults, $10 for Seniors and Youth, $5 for children.

@mstarktweets was extremely nice to Biscuit during his interview, she didn't give him a ruff time at all! #DogDaysOfSummer #MoreDogsMoreFun pic.twitter.com/vLvs7U9LDF — EarlyWorks Family (@earlyworksfam) June 16, 2017