Local restaurant to host #ServeLikeSarah fundraiser in honor of Sarah Harmening

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – In an effort to honor a young lady that was taken too soon, local Chick-fil-A restaurants will be hosting a #ServeLikeSarah day.

17-year-old Sarah Harmening was killed when a Mt. Zion church bus in route to a mission trip crashed near Atlanta on June 8.

The principle behind this fundraiser is to help a cause that was close to Sarah’s heart, the Lottie Moon Fund.

Lottie Moon was a Southern Baptist missionary who brought God’s word to China, and continued in mission work until her death. The Southern Baptist community reveres her and she has become the namesake for the international mission offering.

Chick-fil-A is pre-selling #ServeLikeSarah t-shirts.

The shirts will be available for pre-order through June 30th, for the cost of $10 per shirt.

Chic-fil-A locations in Madison and in Athens will be hosting #ServeLikeSarah day on Friday, July 14th. They encourage the community to wear these shirts as an outpouring of love and support for Sarah’s family.

All t-shirt proceeds will be donated to the Lottie Moon Fund in the name of Sarah Harmening. You can pre-order your shirt using this link.